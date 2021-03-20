Why Asia mustn't forget the Middle East 'grey rhino'
Covid-19 was also a grey rhino. Asia’s energy dependence on the region and its combustible politics call for greater attention to the fallout from an outbreak of conflict.
As Covid first swept across the world last year, a number of commentators declared it to be a "black swan", an outlier event outside the realm of regular expectations that no one could have predicted. In truth, it was not. For years, experts knew that a novel virus would someday appear and cause havoc.
The eruption of the pandemic was instead what the American policy specialist Michele Wucker calls a "grey rhino", a highly probable, high impact, and generally neglected threat. Not surprisingly, a number of governments and companies are now swapping black swan fatalism for grey rhino pragmatism.