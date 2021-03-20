Why Asia mustn't forget the Middle East 'grey rhino'

As Covid first swept across the world last year, a number of commentators declared it to be a "black swan", an outlier event outside the realm of regular expectations that no one could have predicted. In truth, it was not. For years, experts knew that a novel virus would someday appear and cause havoc.

The eruption of the pandemic was instead what the American policy specialist Michele Wucker calls a "grey rhino", a highly probable, high impact, and generally neglected threat. Not surprisingly, a number of governments and companies are now swapping black swan fatalism for grey rhino pragmatism.