In titling my lecture “Why America needs an Ezra Vogel for South-east Asia” I wanted to draw attention to a couple of points.

First, it expresses my recognition of the special impact of Ezra Vogel on Asian studies, not only in scholarship but also as a bridge between scholarship and state and between state and society. He hoped to throw light on an issue, bring about greater understanding to change views, and find solutions. His work on China, Japan and Korea is illuminating on many fronts. His writings are nuanced, incisive and show his deep respect for the culture and the people he studied.