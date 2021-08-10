Why Albert Winsemius' legacy matters

As Singapore celebrates its 56th National Day this month, it is timely to reflect on and remember the pioneer leaders who had made Singapore what it is today.

Most Singaporeans are aware of the significant contributions and great leadership of its founding prime minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, as well as the role played by Deputy Prime Minister Goh Keng Swee, who is often credited as the architect of the modern Singapore economy. Fewer would be aware of a Dutch connection in Singapore's economic success.