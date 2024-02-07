Why accountability is an increasingly elusive endeavour

In the age of algorithmic decision-making, allocating blame is a fraught process – but this does not have to be a bad thing.

Stephen Bush

The "accountability sink” refers to rule books, procedures and in some cases whole institutions in modern life that have essentially removed individual responsibility for decision-making. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Imagine – or, if you fly frequently and are particularly unlucky, remember – this scenario: Your flight is overbooked, and, to free up space, passengers are being removed. Those with the fewest frequent-flier miles are ushered out first. You can complain, of course, but the person implementing the policy has not set it – nor can he change it. Even if you happen to have the mobile phone number of the airline’s chief executive, it’s not her fault: It is company policy.

This is the thought experiment that author Dan Davies uses in his entertaining new book, The Unaccountability Machine, to illustrate what he dubs “the accountability sink”: rule books, procedures and, in some cases, whole institutions in modern life that have essentially removed individual responsibility for decision-making. The flight attendant who escorts you from the plane isn’t responsible, nor is his manager. After all, you signed up for this possibility when you booked your ticket.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top