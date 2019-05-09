Why academics should not fear online falsehood law

Today, I will explain how hard, or rather, how impossible it is, for academic research to run afoul of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma). Second, I will comment on what I think the academics, or at least some of them, are really worried about.

POFMA HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RESEARCH

First, let me reiterate the two gates through which any falsehood must pass before it can be corrected or removed by this Bill.

One, what is put up online must be a statement of fact that is false. Two, it must cause public harm. When these two gates are crossed, then the falsehood may be corrected or removed by a Direction.

Directions are not criminal punishments. It is just a correction. So let us put things in perspective here. We have debated about various issues, including the powers of ministers, but it is actually about the power to initiate a correction of an online falsehood that has gone viral and has caused public harm.

For there to be criminal liability, a third gate has to be crossed, which is that the propagator of the falsehood must have knowledge that it is false and harmful. So there is malicious intent. And that is for the ministers and ministries to justify, prosecutors to initiate, and the courts to decide on the verdict.

What kind of online activities would pass the two gates?

We have heard many examples today, but let me revisit some of those and give you a few more.

Two years ago in Germany, there was a report that a mob of 50 "Arab-looking" men assaulted women on New Year's Eve in downtown Frankfurt. The story went viral. But when the German police investigated, they found no evidence of this mysterious assault. The newspaper eventually conceded that the attacks described in the article did not take place, apologised, and took down the article from all its platforms.

But more people had read and remembered the falsehood in the original article than the clarification. The damage was done; public sentiments shifted, society became more tense, and political discourse was altered.

We are familiar with Brexit. During the campaign on the referendum, a falsehood was going around that Turkey was going to join the European Union and Britain would be flooded with immigrants from Turkey.

The falsehood might have well affected the outcome of the referendum and the fate of the United Kingdom.

It will get worse as technology continues to advance. You can now use artificial intelligence (AI) to make fake videos of a real person - or "deep fakes". Just google "Obama deepfake", and you will find a video of the former US president delivering a speech with swear words and all, which he, of course, did not.

You can also find a deep fake video of United States President Donald Trump telling an audience in Belgium that they should withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, a speech he did not make.



Academics are held to high standards of integrity in their teaching, their research, and the validity of their views put forward in public, says Education Minister Ong Ye Kung. This is especially so when they speak while bearing the title of a professor in a publicly funded local university, such as NUS (above). ST FILE PHOTO



But you do not even need to deploy sophisticated technology to spread false information. In 1998, Dr Andrew Wakefield published a controversial study that linked the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, to autism. It circulated widely. Although the study has been totally debunked, it helped fuel a dangerous movement of vaccine scepticism and refusal around the world.

It was later discovered that Dr Wakefield had falsified the data, and had been paid by lawyers involved in an MMR lawsuit. The paper was retracted only in 2010, more than 10 years after its publication. This paper remains severely harmful, as children who are unvaccinated could lose their lives.

Deliberate lies, connivance, impersonations, incitement of unrest and societal anger and turmoil. This is what we are dealing with. This is the world of online falsehoods and manipulations that this Bill is targeting.

In contrast, what is research? It is about experiments, gathering data, testing hypotheses, publishing findings and discovering how the world works, having work reviewed by peers, and following a strict discipline and process.



Mr Ong says that what he and his Cabinet colleagues say has to be well thought out, to set the tone for society, and be in the best interest of the people.



TWO KINDS OF RESEARCH

We should distinguish between two kinds of research. The first kind is an empirically-based approach to understanding how nature works. This is what researchers are doing in A*Star (Agency for Science, Technology and Research), and faculties such as engineering and medicine at our universities. They are figuring out how the human genome works, finding new cures for diseases, ways to cut down carbon emission, developing new materials for buildings and bridges, and inventing new models with new AI technology and algorithms to have sharper predictive powers.

In all these fields, scientists are questioning truths all the time. It is an endless quest for knowledge, where our understanding of nature and life are constantly proven and then unproven. So Newton's laws of motion, which used to be widely accepted, are proven now to be only partially true.

One branch of empirically based research is data science. I recently came across a book called Kiasunomics written by three NUS (National University of Singapore) researchers. It is a popular version of a series of academic papers they have published.

They gathered a vast amount of data - including those from government departments and agencies - and tested many hypotheses.

They found that after the removal of the KTM railway, the prices of nearby HDB flats went up significantly; yellow taxis encountered fewer accidents than blue ones; households used more water when there was haze, etc.

They went on to explain why. It is very possible that one day, someone may gather more data and refute their findings.

Does that mean Pofma will "criminalise" those whose discoveries and theories were proven wrong or only partially true? So will Newton be caught by Pofma because his laws were only partially true? Or will the three authors of Kiasunomics be persecuted if one day, blue taxis have more accidents than yellow taxis? Or will Pofma "criminalise" research that is trying to disprove a theory or a body of knowledge that is already well established?

The answer is no; that is simply not the business of Pofma. Any attempt to apply Pofma on empirically based, natural sciences research will fail at the first gate - which is, is there falsehood? No, because researchers use real data and observations to draw their conclusions.

Even if the data may not be accurate because the experiment was not well conducted, or the data collected is not reproducible or incomplete, there is no falsehood as defined by Pofma.

Second gate: Is there public harm? I don't believe good, honest research can cause public harm.

One honourable member mentioned that about 15 years ago, two labour economists got into trouble because they used partial data and concluded that nine out of 10 jobs in Singapore went to foreigners.

So now, let us apply Pofma's two gates to this case. First gate - was there a falsehood? There was not. They used real data; it was not a falsehood. They used real data but it was incomplete. Still, they did not fabricate the data.

Second - was there public harm? I do not think there were any riots or heightened tensions because of this. So, it will fail at both gates.

After I heard about this, I did a check on the two academics. Both of them are still teaching at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

The second type of research is a strand of humanities research based on opinion, philosophy, interpretation of history, cultural bias, geographical context, etc. Instead of empirical data, they use methods that are primarily critical and interpretive, to substantiate their hypotheses and arguments.

I enjoy reading the books of Yuval Noah Harari. He is a historian and a tenured professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. In his two best-selling books, Sapiens and Homo Deus, he cites some empirical findings, but mostly describes his deduction, thoughts and opinions. He gave his take on the origins and purpose of religion in holding complex societies together. He postulated that humans will achieve near immortality and God-like powers not too far off into the future.

Some of the works of humanities scholars like Harari can be controversial, highly debatable, even offensive to some. But they cannot be subject to Pofma. In fact, they won't even reach the two gates of Pofma. Their conclusions are in the form of hypotheses, theories, and opinions that are not covered by the Bill.

This Bill is about the truthfulness of "facts" - did the men really assault the women, did the president really give that speech, was Turkey really joining the EU? Those were the statements of fact that concern Pofma.

GALILEO GALILEI

I have to talk about Galileo; it is an excellent case study of how research upset conventional wisdom. I want to talk about how he was treated then and how he would be treated today under Pofma.

Of course, today we know that the Earth goes around the Sun. However, at that time, the belief was that the Sun went around the Earth, and it was an important concept central to the power of the Church and the Roman authorities.

Galileo wanted to prove the reverse of the belief of that time. So he built his own telescope and spent many lonely days and nights staring into the sky, collected data and proved that the Earth revolved around the Sun.

Despite his empirical methods, his challenge was not taken kindly by the Roman authorities. Other astronomers came up with other observations and data to prove that the Sun indeed revolved around the Earth. He was sentenced to indefinite imprisonment and kept under house arrest until his death.

What if something like this were to happen today, involving a question to which we have no answers, or we thought we had an answer, and a researcher comes up with something that challenges deeply held views or shared reality, as Associate Professor Walter Theseira mentioned?

In our context, I can assure the House that if it is empirical research, we will stay true to science and empirical evidence. We have always been, sometimes to a fault. And if it is opinion-based research, we will have a vigorous public debate. Under both scenarios, Pofma does not apply in such a discourse.

The only way Pofma comes in is if the research uses false observations and data to start with, which prevents public discourse from taking place properly. In which case, I do not think such work can pass the academic and professional standards of any decent university or research institute.

Research that challenges conventional wisdom and shared belief is happening as we speak in ways that I think are more significant than when Galileo was working on the Sun and the Earth model.

Quantum scientists have discovered that a very small particle can appear at two or more places at the same time until you look at it. In economics, the post-global financial crisis debate continues, on the efficacy of fiscal policies, monetary policies and quantitative easing. Researchers are also questioning the causal relationship between unemployment and skills gap, and if a nation's success should also include measures beyond GDP (gross domestic product), to include ecological sustainability and social equity. So big questions are undergoing research now.

These works challenge existing beliefs in far more profound ways than any meme, blog post, video or opinion piece in the newspapers shared online, which is the practical focus of Pofma.

These pieces of research are ongoing, welcomed and embraced. If any of our researchers make such a breakthrough in our understanding of the world, rather than being persecuted as Mr Cedric Foo said, they are more likely to be celebrated and may even be accorded a National Day Award!

REAL CONCERN IS POLITICAL DISCOURSE

Let me try to address what I think some of the academics are really concerned about. I may be wrong, but I don't think it is about research. I think they are worried that Pofma will be abused and used to stifle political discourse in Singapore. Because not all researchers are just researchers; they may also be activists.

There is nothing wrong with that.

It is in their activist role that some of these academics are voicing their concerns about Pofma.

So there is a request for an explicit carve-out for opinions, criticisms, satires, etc in the Bill. I want to point out that we cannot conflate research with activism.

I read a Facebook post by Dr Derek da Cunha and I thought he put it across very well. He observed that some academics "spend every other week banging away on the subject online and offline because his or her motivation is to effect change. This isn't even a case of any contentiousness over what is, or is not, the "truth".

He added: "Instead, it brings up the question: What is the appropriate role of an academic? Any contention that academics should not adhere to boundaries or parameters, but such boundaries or parameters should exist for everyone else, might be an unreasonable proposition."

The same point was made by a Straits Times Forum letter writer who asked: "Where is the line between exercising academic freedom to pursue truth and wisdom, and hiding behind academic freedom to fulfil partisan political and socioeconomic agendas? Does having academic freedom mean one has carte blanche to communicate irresponsibly and without credible evidence?"

Let me put it quite plainly. Any activist will not be caught by Pofma if you express an opinion or even hurl criticisms at the Government. The law treats all activists equally - whether you are an academic or a man or woman on the street. It does not target academics. You are as free as an ordinary citizen to comment on current affairs or critique the Government.

Conversely, any activist - whether you are an academic or a man or woman on the street - who uses the online medium to spread falsehoods that harm society, it will come under Pofma.

Pofma offers no special shield to academics either.

But the law aside, in this era of free-for-all communications and interactions, public discourse is becoming more rigorous. And here is where things may get a little bit different for academics.

Academics are well-respected members of society. We hold academics to "conduct professorial" - high standards of integrity, in their teaching, their research, and the validity of their views put forward in public. This is especially so when they speak or make social media posts on current affairs while bearing the title of a professor in a publicly funded local university.

So you can put out an opinion that Singapore's growth model has failed, meritocracy has failed, that the education system is elitist, our social welfare does not work and it does more harm than good. Pofma will not apply to you because that is your opinion. But in the interest of open debate and given your stature in society and position in a publicly funded university, please expect government agencies, if we do not agree with you, to put out the data, put out our arguments, and to convince the public otherwise. If that has a chilling effect, please chill.

The same and perhaps even higher expectations apply to my Cabinet colleagues and I. Whatever we say needs to be well thought out, to set the tone for society, and be in the best interest of our people.

Today, if anyone of us puts forward a view in a speech, during a dialogue or in an Instagram or Facebook post and if the public does not agree with us, they will speak up and give us a piece of their mind. And we have to consider those views and re-evaluate our position.

The interaction will get more active and rigorous. It is part and parcel of modern governance. And when it comes to our decisions and actions, the scrutiny will be even more intense.

We want this interaction and exchange of ideas and opinions to be free of malicious falsehoods which poison the atmosphere and mislead the discourse.

Pofma enhances, and not diminishes, democratic public discourse.