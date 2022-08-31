Why a university of the arts now?

The new university is a major milestone and comes at a time when the arts and technology are opening up new channels of creativity

Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When then Minister of Education Lawrence Wong announced in Parliament in March last year that a university of the arts would be formed from an alliance of two arts colleges, the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) and the Lasalle College of Arts, the Government took a leap of faith to stake a place for Singaporeans in a rapidly evolving future economy and society.

The establishment of the University of the Arts Singapore (UAS) is a statement about how we understand the world in the coming decades and how we continue to prepare our people for these uncharted changes. Facing this future, we need to harness all types of knowledge, skills and sensibilities and call upon greater imagination and creativity.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2022, with the headline Why a university of the arts now?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top