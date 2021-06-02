For Subscribers
Who will pay? Europe's bold plan on emissions risks political blowback
Reforms would set a carbon price for the majority of companies, but member states and activists worry that millions of poor will suffer
At the start of the year, the German government quietly launched a novel system of carbon pricing that could revolutionise who pays for the cost of polluting in Europe.
Since January, the European Union's largest economy has introduced a de facto tax of €25 (S$40) per tonne of carbon on petrol, diesel, heating oil and gas to ramp up the cost of dirty energy and incentivise greener ways of living. It means millions of Germans will be paying more at the petrol pumps and in their heating bills.
