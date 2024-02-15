Who still remembers details of World War II?

Recollecting the past will allow young Singaporeans to be better prepared for an uncertain future.

Jean Liu and Wan Jie Che

In a recent survey of 500 adults aged 18 to 45 in Singapore, one in 10 did not know when World War II took place. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 09:19 PM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 05:00 AM
When did World War II happen?

In a recent survey of 500 adults aged 18 to 45 in Singapore, one in 10 did not know when World War II took place. Some said the war happened in the 1800s, while others believed it occurred in more recent history.

