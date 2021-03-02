For Subscribers
Which vaccine should you get?
When there are multiple shots of varying effectiveness, take whatever is available to you first
More vaccines are coming soon.
The one-dose coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson was reviewed on Friday by an advisory committee for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and authorised over the weekend. The FDA approved the emergency use of the vaccine, which has been shown to strongly protect recipients against severe disease and death from the coronavirus.
