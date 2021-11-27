Global Affairs

Which is more dangerous - China on the rise or about to hit its peak?

As pundits debate the ups and downs of Sino-US rivalry, consider a different take on the Thucydides Trap and why the coming decade could be highly dangerous

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Who's up and who's down? For most of those working in the academic and policymaking communities, the answer is pretty obvious: The United States is locked into an irreversible decline, while China is enjoying a rapid rise.

Yet over the past few months, the English-speaking policy community has been seized by what appears as a counter-intuitive argument: the idea that China is rapidly approaching the peak of its power or may have peaked already.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 27, 2021, with the headline 'Which is more dangerous - China on the rise or about to hit its peak?'. Subscribe
