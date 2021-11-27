For Subscribers
Global Affairs
Which is more dangerous - China on the rise or about to hit its peak?
As pundits debate the ups and downs of Sino-US rivalry, consider a different take on the Thucydides Trap and why the coming decade could be highly dangerous.
Who's up and who's down? For most of those working in the academic and policymaking communities, the answer is pretty obvious: The United States is locked into an irreversible decline, while China is enjoying a rapid rise.
Yet over the past few months, the English-speaking policy community has been seized by what appears as a counter-intuitive argument: the idea that China is rapidly approaching the peak of its power or may have peaked already.
