Where is Germany in the Ukraine stand-off? Its allies wonder

BERLIN • The United States and its Nato allies are moving to bulk up their military commitments in the Baltics and Eastern Europe as the stand-off with Russia over Ukraine deepens. Denmark is sending fighter jets to Lithuania and a frigate to the Baltic Sea. France has offered to send troops to Romania. Spain is sending a frigate to the Black Sea. President Joe Biden has put thousands of US troops on "high alert". And then there is Germany.

In recent days, Germany - Europe's largest and richest democracy, strategically situated at the crossroads between East and West - has stood out more for what it will not do than for what it is doing.