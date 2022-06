(NYTIMES) - Jeff Bezos said Amazon drones would be bringing toothpaste and cat food to American homes within four or five years. That was nearly nine years ago. Oops.

Last week, Amazon said it planned to start its first drone deliveries in the United States some time this year, maybe, in one town in California. There are two questions: What is taking so long for drone deliveries? And are they better than other ways of bringing goods to our door?