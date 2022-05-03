Where are America's red lines in East Asia?

Global geopolitical attention remains focused on the war in Ukraine. But a significant shift, potentially even more serious in the long run than Russia's invasion of its neighbour, seems to be occurring in East Asia as a result of President Vladimir Putin's war.

US President Joe Biden has explicitly ruled out sending American troops to Ukraine or establishing a no-fly zone over the country. According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, a no-fly zone "would require, essentially, the US military shooting down Russian planes and prompting a potential direct war with Russia, the exact step that we want to avoid". In other words, the United States has admitted that it would not want to risk a direct confrontation with another nuclear power.