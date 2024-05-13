When your smartphone tries to be too smart

Back in the 1980s, the design expert Donald Norman was chatting to a colleague when his office phone rang. He finished his sentence before reaching for the phone, but that delay was a mistake. The phone stopped ringing and, instead, his secretary’s phone started ringing on a desk nearby. The call had been automatically re-routed. Alas, it was 6pm, and the secretary had gone home.

Norman hurried over to pick up the second phone, only to find it stopped too. “Ah, it’s being transferred to another phone,” he thought.