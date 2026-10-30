When tough love crosses the line to child abuse
It’s time to rethink physical discipline which can take parents down a slippery slope. What’s more, it may not help the child learn.
One sobering fact stood out among the multitude of statistics in the Domestic Violence Trends Report 2026: many of the new 1,917 high-risk child abuse cases in 2025 involved the excessive use of physical force to discipline the child.
Inappropriate or excessive discipline were also cited as examples of the 2,476 new cases with low or moderate safety and risk concerns.