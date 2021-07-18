For Subscribers
When time flies: How to be present in the moment
While the pandemic seems endless, each individual day appears to fly by faster than ever
For many, sitting through lockdowns in different parts of the world, the old structures of daily life have drastically changed or even fallen away completely.
No need to spend hours travelling to work, food and shopping are delivered to doorsteps, and dress codes have drastically changed. If shoulders are covered for a Zoom meeting, and a tie or earrings are visible, pyjama bottoms are fine below.
Topics: