When Sinophobia blunts Indonesia's vaccine drive
Misinformation about Sinovac has roots in longstanding anti-Chinese sentiments as well as more recent resentment against China's growing economic presence
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Indonesia, with more than 20,000 infections being officially recorded every day, could the country have avoided its current predicament if it had rolled out its vaccination programme faster?
In January, it announced plans to inoculate those aged 18 and above, or around 67 per cent of its nearly 270 million people, within 15 months.