When residents could choose their estate improvements, something changed

We try to build community attachment through events and campaigns. But people become invested in a place when they have had a hand in deciding what happens to it.

The Government has spoken for some years now about shifting from governing for the people to governing with them. The harder question is what real participation asks of citizens themselves.

If we want more active citizens, we need to give people something meaningful to decide. Participation is limited if citizens are asked only what they want. It becomes more meaningful when they are asked to weigh what they are willing to give up under real constraints.