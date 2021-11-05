For Subscribers
When it comes to China, don't call it a 'Cold War'
If America plays two-dimensional chess in a three-dimensional game, it will lose.
A new idea is gaining currency among some politicians and policymakers in Washington: The United States is in a "Cold War" with China. It's a bad idea - bad on history, bad on politics, bad for its future.
The Biden administration has wisely pushed back on the framing. But the President's actions suggest that his strategy for dealing with China may indeed suffer from Cold War thinking, which locks American minds into the traditional two-dimensional chess model.