When is it 'cultural appropriation' v appreciation?

An American company recently launched its own line of refashioned mahjong sets - sporting symbols as eclectic as lightning bolts, Arabic numerals and sacks of flour.

The idea, its website explained, was to give the centuries-old Chinese game a "modern makeover". It said that for Kate, one of the company's founders, "the artwork of the traditional tiles, while beautiful, was all the same - and did not reflect the fun that was had when playing with her friends. And nothing came close to mirroring her style and personality".