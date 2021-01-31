Millennial Mind
When is it 'cultural appropriation' v appreciation?
Do terms like 'cultural appropriation' make sense in multi-racial Singapore with its habit of mixing up cultural practices to produce unique food, fashion and other cultural items?
An American company recently launched its own line of refashioned mahjong sets - sporting symbols as eclectic as lightning bolts, Arabic numerals and sacks of flour.
The idea, its website explained, was to give the centuries-old Chinese game a "modern makeover". It said that for Kate, one of the company's founders, "the artwork of the traditional tiles, while beautiful, was all the same - and did not reflect the fun that was had when playing with her friends. And nothing came close to mirroring her style and personality".