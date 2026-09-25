When I stopped putting family on hold

We spend our prime years chasing future security, forgetting that time with ageing parents and growing children is running out.

The risk of waiting for “some day” felt like a trade-off I was no longer willing to make, says the writer.

Like most Singaporeans, I grew up following a familiar script. Study hard, build a stable career, and keep working hard for future security.

During those years, I treated time as an infinite resource – something to trade away today in exchange for a comfortable future. But as I approached the age of 47 at which my father had died, I became increasingly conscious that time was not as unlimited as I had assumed. The risk of waiting for “ some day ” felt like a trade-off I was no longer willing to make.