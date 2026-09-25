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When I stopped putting family on hold

We spend our prime years chasing future security, forgetting that time with ageing parents and growing children is running out.

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The risk of waiting for “some day” felt like a trade-off I was no longer willing to make, says the writer.

The risk of waiting for “some day” felt like a trade-off I was no longer willing to make, says the writer.

PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

Julia Yeo

Like most Singaporeans, I grew up following a familiar script. Study hard, build a stable career, and keep working hard for future security.

During those years, I treated time as an infinite resource – something to trade away today in exchange for a comfortable future. But as I approached the age of 47 at which my father had died, I became increasingly conscious that time was not as unlimited as I had assumed. The risk of waiting for “some day” felt like a trade-off I was no longer willing to make.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.