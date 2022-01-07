When faced with death, patients do change their minds

My patient had done everything possible to avoid being intubated. After a traumatic hospitalisation when she was young, she had consistently told her loved ones that she would never again agree to a breathing tube. She had even filled out an advance directive years ago to formalise that decision.

But when she arrived in the emergency department one night this past spring with severe pneumonia, struggling to breathe, the doctors called her husband with a question. Should they intubate? If they didn't, she would likely die.