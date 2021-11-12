When even the Global Times complains about official pressure

Before I became Lianhe Zaobao's Beijing correspondent, I did not know there was a day specially dedicated in honour of people working in the news industry in China. It is called Journalists' Day, and it falls on Nov 8. This year also marks the 22nd Journalists' Day.

On this day each year, I would receive wishes from Chinese friends who often worked with the media industry, and also see Chinese colleagues or former journalists post various kinds of reflections on social media, some of which are related to the huge changes that the media industry has experienced, while others are mainly about what led them to become a reporter, or their personal journalistic ideals.