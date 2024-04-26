When distance makes friendships more cherished

I spent five days in Singapore recently, doing what every returning Singaporean does when they get home – catch up on food, friendships and family.

Since relocating to Perth a year ago, I’ve been easing into my new life. Western Australians are a friendly bunch of people and my social ties are broadening, slowly. Neighbours drop by often. People talk to each other – life stories are exchanged at the checkout counter; experiences traded at the hair salon. The Singaporean community in Perth is outgoing and friendly; and invitations for coffee and dinner are offered and reciprocated.