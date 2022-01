In September last year, Beijing handed over to Phnom Penh a stunning US$150 million (S$202 million) sports stadium it had fully underwritten. In the presence of visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, long-time Cambodian Premier Hun Sen reiterated his by-now famous phrase: "If I do not rely on China, who should I rely on?"

He said then: "This is the real political trust that never falters between the two parties, despite pressure from this person, from that person.