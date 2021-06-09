Global Affairs

When China becomes a cudgel in Europe's domestic politics

The continent's ties with Beijing used to be a matter for foreign policy elites. That is changing.

Global Affairs Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Free Hong Kong Street. Uighur Martyrs' Road. The Dalai Lama Avenue. These are just some of the names recently given to streets in Budapest, Hungary's capital city.

The names were deliberately chosen to annoy China's government, and were part of a protest against plans to build a branch campus of China's Fudan University in Budapest, the first project of its kind in Europe. The idea to rename the streets in the vicinity of the campus came from Budapest's mayor, a key opposition leader eager to embarrass the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of China's closest European friends.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 09, 2021, with the headline 'When China becomes a cudgel in Europe's domestic politics'. Subscribe
Topics: 