When children are allowed to throw stones at, feed wildlife

When it was suggested that one should not feed wildlife, one mum insisted that her children do what they wanted. Another turned it into a teachable moment. With the planned increase in nature park land in Singapore and incidents like wild boar attacks, we need to learn how to live well with wildlife in the city.

People walking past an advisory on wild boars at Punggol Waterway on Feb 26, after two people were injured in separate wild boar attacks in the area on Feb 20.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
On two different days, two sets of parents and children threw food crumbs at the fish and other wildlife in local parks to amuse themselves. On another day, children flung rocks at helpless terrapins as a guardian watched.

A stranger tried to persuade them all to stop, and got reactions from the adults ranging from calm curiosity to anger: "The children like doing it," growled one mother; "Let the children play... Where's the signboard? Where?"

