When children are allowed to throw stones at, feed wildlife

On two different days, two sets of parents and children threw food crumbs at the fish and other wildlife in local parks to amuse themselves. On another day, children flung rocks at helpless terrapins as a guardian watched.

A stranger tried to persuade them all to stop, and got reactions from the adults ranging from calm curiosity to anger: "The children like doing it," growled one mother; "Let the children play... Where's the signboard? Where?"