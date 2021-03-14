For Subscribers
On My Mind
When children are allowed to throw stones at, feed wildlife
When it was suggested that one should not feed wildlife, one mum insisted that her children do what they wanted. Another turned it into a teachable moment. With the planned increase in nature park land in Singapore and incidents like wild boar attacks, we need to learn how to live well with wildlife in the city.
On two different days, two sets of parents and children threw food crumbs at the fish and other wildlife in local parks to amuse themselves. On another day, children flung rocks at helpless terrapins as a guardian watched.
A stranger tried to persuade them all to stop, and got reactions from the adults ranging from calm curiosity to anger: "The children like doing it," growled one mother; "Let the children play... Where's the signboard? Where?"