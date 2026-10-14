Straitstimes.com header logo

When AI agents go rogue, who’s to blame?

The law can deal with many of their mistakes. Harder questions arise when delegation becomes loss of control. This article is one of a three-part series examining the risks and reality of autonomous AI agents.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Meta’s Muse and OpenAI’s Dots are part of what is becoming an industry-wide competition to make AI agents seem less threatening and more lovable.

Meta’s Muse and OpenAI’s Dots are part of what is becoming an industry-wide competition to make AI agents seem less threatening and more lovable.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Simon Chesterman

Three apparently contradictory stories about artificial intelligence have been unfolding at the same time.

The first is alarming. In July, OpenAI disclosed that, during cybersecurity evaluations, highly capable AI systems had evaded technical controls, collaborated through unauthorised channels and compromised systems they were not supposed to reach, including those of Hugging Face. OpenAI’s August post-mortem called the incident a “warning shot”.

See more on

Living with AI

Artificial Intelligence

AI/artificial intelligence

Cyber security

Technology sector

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.