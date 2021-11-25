For Subscribers
Speaking Of Asia
When a strongman blinks - Modi reaps bitter harvest with defeat by farmers
As Indian prime minister's muscular image slips, Indians and the world are watching.
"Today, I beg the forgiveness of my countrymen and say with a pure heart and honest mind that perhaps there was some shortcoming."
Indians are familiar with contrition from Mr Rahul Gandhi, the son, grandson and great- grandson of Indian prime ministers who has struggled to put his own stamp on both India and the Indian National Congress, the party that won it freedom and ruled for most of its post-independence history.
