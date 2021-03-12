Deepfake debates

What's wrong with a Tom Cruise TikTok, reanimating people on video?

As synthetic media tech advances, more questions arise over issues of consent, abuse and political impact

Daniel Victor
Deepfake videos of Tom Cruise, created with the help of machine learning techniques, gained millions of views on social networks last month. While they renewed attention to the potential of synthetic media, critics fear the technology will be further
Deepfake videos of Tom Cruise, created with the help of machine learning techniques, gained millions of views on social networks last month. While they renewed attention to the potential of synthetic media, critics fear the technology will be further abused as it improves.PHOTO: DEEPTOMCRUISE TIKTOK BREAKDOWN/YOUTUBE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

To those fearful of a future in which videos of real people are indistinguishable from computer-generated forgeries, two recent developments that attracted an audience of millions might have seemed alarming.

First, a visual effects artist worked with a Tom Cruise impersonator to create startlingly accurate videos imitating the actor. The videos, created with the help of machine learning techniques and known as deepfakes, gained millions of views on TikTok, Twitter and other social networks late last month. Then, days later, MyHeritage, a genealogy website, offered a tool to digitally animate old photographs of loved ones, creating a short, looping video in which people can be seen moving their heads and even smiling. More than 26 million images had been animated using the tool, called Deep Nostalgia, as at Monday, the company said.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2021, with the headline 'What's wrong with a Tom Cruise TikTok, reanimating people on video?'. Subscribe
Topics: 