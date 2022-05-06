What's the story with pro-Russian Malaysians online?

A study of narratives on social media reveals why Putin's war on Ukraine finds support among certain segments of Malaysians

Benjamin Y.H. Loh and Munira Mustaffa
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

To many pro-Russia sympathisers across the political spectrum in Malaysia, Russia is perceived as the potent alternative "superpower" that can compete with Western neo-colonialism and influence on equal grounds, even as Moscow is engaged in direct acts of imperialism. They subscribe to the belief that global politics can only be interpreted through a binary framework that pits corrupt and evil Western imperialists against honourable and wrongfully accused benevolent Eastern superpowers.

Malaysia is not short on information access - according to one study, around 89.6 per cent of Malaysians are likely to be online by 2025.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 06, 2022, with the headline What's the story with pro-Russian Malaysians online?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top