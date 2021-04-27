For Subscribers
What's spurring Singapore's push to be a global IP hub
Its world-class judiciary and expanding suite of IP-related services give it the edge as it seeks new opportunities in an innovation-driven global economy
The value of intangible assets (IA) made up 54 per cent of the value of global listings, surpassing that of tangible assets, according to the Brand Finance Global Intangible Finance Tracker last year.
IAs refer to assets that do not have physical properties and can include intellectual property (IP) like patents, copyrights, designs and trademarks; and non-IP intangibles include goodwill and publicity rights.