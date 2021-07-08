What's fuelling China's new online nationalists

(FINANCIAL TIMES) Last summer, a friend of mine told me that she found China's biggest social media platform, Weibo, was becoming "unusable" for feminists and liberals such as herself. Tempers were so heated, Bao told me, that disagreements easily became personal pile-ons.

After a friend became the centre of a social media storm, she posted a message: "We're all just blades of grass, what's the point of fighting with each other?" Bao ended up becoming the next target.