What's driving the big cleanup of China's culture industry?
A thread runs through recent restrictions on online games and ‘sissy’ celebrity idols – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s concerns about the insidious influence on Chinese youth and the impact on his national rejuvenation goals
In tandem with China's common prosperity campaign that includes crackdowns on the monopolistic behaviour of Big Tech, there is a drive to clean up the gaming, culture and entertainment industries.
The motivation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government for doing so appears to be to create what they consider to be a healthy environment for the country's young people to grow up in.
