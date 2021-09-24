What's driving the big cleanup of China's culture industry?

A thread runs through recent restrictions on online games and ‘sissy’ celebrity idols – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s concerns about the insidious influence on Chinese youth and the impact on his national rejuvenation goals

Global Affairs Correspondent
China's move to clean up what it calls "chaos" in celebrity fan clubs is one in a series of moves to create what Beijing considers to be a healthy environment for the country's young people to grow up in.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In tandem with China's common prosperity campaign that includes crackdowns on the monopolistic behaviour of Big Tech, there is a drive to clean up the gaming, culture and entertainment industries.

The motivation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government for doing so appears to be to create what they consider to be a healthy environment for the country's young people to grow up in.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 