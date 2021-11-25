For Subscribers
What's driving China's push to build up its naval power
A global China calls for a blue water navy and it has to prepare for possible conflict in an increasingly hostile relationship with the US. But China is not into world domination or being a global supercop.
What best represents China's military strength? The answer: its navy.
At the end of last year, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy had 360 battle ships, surpassing the United States Navy's 297 vessels. And that gap is expected to widen in the coming years by most estimates.