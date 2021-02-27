What's behind the resistance to digital contact tracing apps and vaccination?

A Modern information technology has offered a seemingly ingenious solution to isolating individuals potentially infected with Covid-19: Since nearly everyone carries a smartphone, have people install an app that identifies, via Bluetooth, the phones of other individuals who they were in close proximity to.

Some versions of these digital contact tracing (DCT) apps do not require central storage of confidential information. However, they allow infected individuals to push a notification to all their unwitting encounters - in case they test positive - for these people to self-isolate.