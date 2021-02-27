For Subscribers
What's behind the resistance to digital contact tracing apps and vaccination?
Q Why do some people baulk at adopting digital contact tracing apps and vaccination? Can anything be done about it?
A Modern information technology has offered a seemingly ingenious solution to isolating individuals potentially infected with Covid-19: Since nearly everyone carries a smartphone, have people install an app that identifies, via Bluetooth, the phones of other individuals who they were in close proximity to.
