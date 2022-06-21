What's behind the fears over China's overseas port network

Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Banh took great pains this month to convince Western military officials and diplomats that China was not building a military base in his country. His remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum matched China's insistence that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is not trying to build a global network of bases.

But the US and its allies are unpersuaded. US state department official Derek Chollet said Washington was "convinced" Beijing was building a base at Ream on Cambodia's Gulf of Thailand coast. "We have indications that China is seeking an exclusive military facility," Mr Chollet said in an interview.