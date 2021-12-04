For Subscribers
What's behind the EU's alternative to China's BRI
The Global Gateway project is nowhere near the scale of China's but that does not mean it is irrelevant.
Better late than never? Almost a decade after Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled a big plan of investment in global critical infrastructure like railways, roads and harbours, the European Union has finally produced an alternative scheme of its own.
Even if all the financial pledges materialise - and that is already a big "if" - Europe's so-called Global Gateway strategy will amount to only about a quarter of what China has pledged for its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
