What's behind China's move to ease pressure on its schoolchildren

Beijing and Shanghai crack down on booming tuition industry after President Xi Jinping calls for action. Experts cite inequality in access to quality education as one key driver of the 'neijuan' problem

Ding Jie, Huang Huizhao and Denise Jia
A recent survey of 4,000 parents by the state-backed newspaper, China Education Paper, found that 92 per cent of them enrol their children in extracurricular classes and that half of families spent more than 10,000 yuan (S$2,054) each year on such classes.ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    2 hours ago
Guo Qing's second-grade son often stays up until 11pm struggling through his maths homework, which is usually as hard as fourth-grade work, the Beijing father says.

To keep his son from lagging behind, Guo signed him up for after-school tutoring, as did the parents of most other students in his son's class, he says.

