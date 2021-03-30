For Subscribers
What's behind China's move to ease pressure on its schoolchildren
Beijing and Shanghai crack down on booming tuition industry after President Xi Jinping calls for action. Experts cite inequality in access to quality education as one key driver of the 'neijuan' problem
Guo Qing's second-grade son often stays up until 11pm struggling through his maths homework, which is usually as hard as fourth-grade work, the Beijing father says.
To keep his son from lagging behind, Guo signed him up for after-school tutoring, as did the parents of most other students in his son's class, he says.