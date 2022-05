Any speculation about whether Mr Donald Trump will return to Twitter after his permanent suspension in 2021 must begin with two caveats. First, we do not know for sure if, or when, the presumed new owner of the social media platform, Mr Elon Musk, will lift the ban. Second, Mr Trump has said he will not come back.

"I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter," he told CNBC on April 25. "I won't be going back on Twitter."