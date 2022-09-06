What Xi Jinping's travel plans say about Beijing's strategic priorities

Meetings with Putin in Uzbekistan and Biden in Indonesia are likely first stops on his return to the in-person summit circuit. A likely third stop is Saudi Arabia.

Yun Sun
Mr Xi has not left China since the Covid-19 pandemic began, and the destination of his first post-pandemic trip - and who he meets - will speak volumes about China's strategic priorities. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Predicting the overseas travel plans of Chinese President Xi Jinping has become something of a parlour game for journalists and foreign policy observers. Mr Xi has not left China since the Covid-19 pandemic began, and the destination of his first post-pandemic trip - and who he meets - will speak volumes about China's strategic priorities.

In the Middle East, anticipation was high after The Guardian reported on Aug 11 that Mr Xi was going to visit Saudi Arabia during the week of Aug 15. The week came and went, and no trip happened. And while close observers of China's political cycle were sceptical of the Saudi visit claim, the Middle East remains high on Mr Xi's overseas agenda.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top