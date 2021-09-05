Thinking Aloud

What will we remember of Covid-19, a decade from now?

There is reason to hope it will be seen as a turning point for S’pore towards a fairer, more equal society

Singapore Editor
An ongoing exhibition at the National Museum, titled Picturing The Pandemic: A Visual Record of Covid-19 in Singapore, documents contemporary developments with artefacts and stories from the public. Apart from stories of individuals on the front lines, it also features the experiences of marginalised and vulnerable groups such as migrant workers and the homeless, and the efforts of employers and individuals to buy, pack and distribute groceries to them and to families in need. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
  • Published
    1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - There was a bottle of hand sanitiser, a colourful reusable face mask, and a roll of toilet paper.

Displayed alongside them were a rolled-up yoga mat, a pair of wireless headphones and a hand shovel and watering can, among other items those used to working from home will be familiar with.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 