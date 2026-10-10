Straitstimes.com header logo

What will it take to get our kids to read? Cash? That’s just fine

People who love books have to become evangelists for them and do whatever it takes to keep reading alive.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A page opened is a world unlocked, says the writer.

A page opened is a world unlocked, says the writer.

PHOTO: PEXELS

avatar-alt

Rohit Brijnath

The first house I bought in Melbourne, the wood creaking like my father’s joints in unkind winters, had a study near the front door, looking onto an untended patch of green.

The house belonged to Rosemary, a greying lady who had started her slow fall to cancer, and in her study were stacked many of her finely bound books. Would you keep them, she asked. Where she was going, she could not take them. She asked as a favour but it wasn’t. Like the windows, the verandah, the sloping roof, it seemed like a part of what she had built.

See more on

ST On My Mind

Books

National Library Board

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.