What will it take to get our kids to read? Cash? That’s just fine

People who love books have to become evangelists for them and do whatever it takes to keep reading alive.

The first house I bought in Melbourne, the wood creaking like my father’s joints in unkind winters, had a study near the front door, looking onto an untended patch of green.

The house belonged to Rosemary, a greying lady who had started her slow fall to cancer, and in her study were stacked many of her finely bound books. Would you keep them, she asked. Where she was going, she could not take them. She asked as a favour but it wasn’t. Like the windows, the verandah, the sloping roof, it seemed like a part of what she had built.