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What we really lose when the phone replaces a book and we read only social media

Each book or text we read exposes us to a different form of reading. And some ways of reading are better than others.

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Perhaps, if we focus more on cultivating a love of reading in the next generation rather than an immediate result, there’s hope for us yet, says the writer.

The writer’s hope is that instead of counting down the minutes to earn virtual coins in an app, the next generation will immerse themselves in a book and simply lose track of time.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

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Lianne Chia

For many of us who grew up in an age before digital devices were ubiquitous, having a book within arm’s reach was likely second nature. No one would bat an eye if we pulled out a dog-eared paperback to peruse on the train or bus. In fact, you’d probably find yourself one among many. 

Those days are behind us. We have abandoned the world of the printed word where one could end up getting so absorbed in a book that you risked missing your stop. Instead, we have surrendered to the lure of never-ending text notifications, e-mails and the infinite scroll of social media. Bookworm that I am, I, too, am not immune to the siren song of my phone screen. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.