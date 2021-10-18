For Subscribers
Power Play
What US tariffs reveal about Biden's China trade policy
The instrument introduced by Trump is wielded as a multipurpose tool even as the Biden administration develops new ones to counter Chinese trade practices
Mon Cheri Bridals, an American boutique that designs and sells high-end gowns made mainly in China, has been buffeted by waves of bad news coming out of China: worker and energy shortages, port delays and soaring freight costs.
"Whatever is in the newspapers is true," Mr Stephen Lang, the boutique's chief executive, told The Straits Times. "We're still going through the rapids."
