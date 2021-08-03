Global Affairs: What to make of the 'dragon-bear' alliance

While military strategists should not neglect the implications of closer China-Russian ties, questions remain over political efforts to keep the two apart

Global Affairs Correspondent
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Over 10,000 Russian and Chinese troops are currently poised to launch a big joint exercise in the vast and largely arid plains of China's Ningxia region, adjacent to the Yellow River.

The move comes as both countries face a deteriorating relationship with the United States, a fact which both sides appear eager to underline: As Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian put it last week, the military manoeuvres aim "to consolidate and develop a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between China and Russia".

